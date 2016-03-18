UPDATE 2-Dish to request arbitration in NBCUniversal distribution talks

BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
(Adds NBC statement)
LOS ANGELES, March 18 Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Friday it would request arbitration to determine the terms of a renewed distribution agreement with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal networks.
Dish said the networks would remain available to Dish customers during the arbitration as well as a 10-day "cooling off period" during which the parties can continue negotiating.
"We remain hopeful that we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement that benefits all parties, including our viewers," Dish said in a statement.
NBCUniversal said in an email that it would "continue to negotiate in good faith" during the cooling-off period.
"We are glad Dish recognizes the great value that NBCUniversal provides their subscribers and is committed to reaching a new distribution agreement," it said.
Dish said on Tuesday it was suing NBCUniversal for breach of contract and expected to file for arbitration. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)
* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source http://bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Colombia, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has amassed a US$9bn order book on a two-part bond US dollar bond ahead of pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.