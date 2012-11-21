UPDATE 1-US FCC says Dish can use wireless spectrum, with limits

By Liana B. Baker
Nov 20 Dish Network Corp said on
Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission had
proposed allowing the satellite TV provider to use wireless
spectrum, but would impose limits the company opposes.
The company, which is the No. 2 satellite U.S. television
provider, said in a statement the FCC proposal would limit
Dish's spectrum by making the company lower "power and emission
levels that could cripple our ability to enter the business."
Dish General Counsel Stanton Dodge called the FCC move
"significantly flawed" because the limits would make the
spectrum less useful and hurt Dish's business ambitions.
An FCC spokesman confirmed that agency Chairman Julius
Genachowski "had shared proposals with his colleagues" on
Tuesday.
The commissioners still need to vote on the proposals and no
final agency decision has been made, Dish said.
Sprint Nextel Corp, which has lobbied the FCC to
impose limits on Dish, said in a statement it hopes the agency
takes "the steps necessary to protect Sprint's PCS spectrum."
Dish has been waiting since March - when the agency delayed
its application - to find out whether it could use the spectrum
the way it wanted to help build a wireless U.S. cellular
network.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen has spent more than $3 billion
buying up wireless spectrum over the past few years. Ergen has
repeatedly said the FCC's delay has hurt the company's chances
of ever being competitive in the mobile market now dominated by
AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.