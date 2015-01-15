版本:
Dish agrees on terms to bring back Fox news, business channels

LOS ANGELES Jan 15 Dish Network Corp said the Fox News and Fox Business channels will return soon to the satellite TV provider's lineup after both sides agreed on Thursday to the major terms of a multi-year deal.

"We are pleased to announce that Dish and Fox have agreed to the major terms of a new long-term agreement that will restore Fox News and Fox Business to our customers," Dish said in a statement posted online. "We are working with Fox on a few contractual details but we are optimistic that these channels will be restored very quickly." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
