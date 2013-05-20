Dish eyes LightSquared's Spectrum for $2 bln - Bloomberg

May 20 U.S. satellite company Dish Network Corp
has offered to buy bankrupt broadband company
LightSquared Inc's radio frequencies for $2 billion, Bloomberg
said, quoting people familiar with the bid.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen made the offer on May 15 and
LightSquared has until May 31 to accept or reject it, the news
agency said.
LightSquared, which declared bankruptcy in May 2012, was
bankrolled by one of the hedge fund industry's most powerful
figures, Philip Falcone.
Falcone's plans to introduce a new wireless network in the
United States fell apart when the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission said it would revoke permissions as the new network
would interfere with global positioning systems used by the
military.
Dish declined to comment and LightSquared could not be
reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.