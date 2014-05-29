Satellite TV operator Dish Network to accept bitcoins

May 29 Satellite TV operator Dish Network said it would accept bitcoin payments from customers from the third quarter.

Dish said it selected Coinbase as the payment processor for bitcoin transactions with customers who choose to pay their bills online with the bitcoin wallet of their choice.

Dish will use Coinbase's Instant Exchange feature to exchange bitcoin payments to U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)