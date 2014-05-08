CORRECTED-Ergen says Dish Network cannot afford to bid for DirecTV

(corrects headline and first line in story to say Ergen is
chairman, not CEO of Dish Network)
May 8 Dish Network Corp Chairman
Charlie Ergen said the satellite TV company would not make a
move for competitor DirecTV because the price would be
too high, even though a combination of the two companies would
have high synergies.
"DirecTV would be too frothy for us, for our board to look
at, at those kind of prices," Ergen said on a conference call on
Thursday after the company reported first quarter results.
Ergen was referring to media reports saying AT&T Inc
and DirecTV were weighing a tie-up.
He also said Dish was not in a position to outbid Sprint
Corp should it make a move for smaller rival T-Mobile US
Inc but if Sprint did not proceed, T-Mobile US Inc
would be of strategic interest to Dish.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)