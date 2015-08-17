U.S. FCC denies airwaves auction discounts for Dish Network partners

WASHINGTON Aug 17 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Monday voted to declare two
companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp ineligible
for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts for their bidding
in a recent government auction of airwaves.
The decision comes after a months-long review of Dish's
financial and operational ties to the two companies, Northstar
Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, which had bid $13.3
billion in the record-setting auction that ended in January.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Alina Selyukh;
Editing by Sandra Maler)