版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 18日 星期二 04:47 BJT

U.S. FCC denies airwaves auction discounts for Dish Network partners

WASHINGTON Aug 17 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to declare two companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts for their bidding in a recent government auction of airwaves.

The decision comes after a months-long review of Dish's financial and operational ties to the two companies, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, which had bid $13.3 billion in the record-setting auction that ended in January. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐