UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC denies airwaves auction discounts for Dish Network partners

WASHINGTON Aug 17 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Monday voted to declare two
companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp ineligible
for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts for their bidding
in a recent government auction of airwaves.
The decision comes after a months-long review of Dish's
financial and operational ties to the two companies, Northstar
Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, which had bid $13.3
billion in the record-setting auction that ended in January.
SNR and Northstar are expected to have to repay more than $3
billion back to the FCC in order to keep the spectrum licenses.
In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and
partners invested in separate companies with little to no
revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction
bidding as "very small businesses."
The discounts are supposed to help new entrants to the
industry compete with incumbents.
However, rival bidders Verizon Communications Inc,
AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc as well as smaller
competitors, various groups and lawmakers in Congress have
raised red flags about Dish benefiting from the discounts.
The FCC earlier this month voted to restrict the amount of
discounts small businesses can receive in future auctions.
FCC staff had recommended that the commission decline to
award discounts to SNR and Northstar, people familiar with the
matter had told Reuters.
Dish had disclosed its arrangement with the companies ahead
of the auction, including its plan to coordinate bidding. The
satellite provider said its ties to the companies do not violate
FCC rules.
SNR and Northstar together emerged with the second-highest
bids in the $45 billion auction, behind AT&T and ahead of
largest U.S. wireless carriers Verizon.
