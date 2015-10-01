Dish's partners surrender some spectrum licenses - WSJ

Oct 1 Companies associated with Dish Network
Corp have surrendered some spectrum licenses to the
U.S. government after they were declared ineligible for $3.3
billion in small-business discounts earlier this year, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
The companies will hold on to about $9.8 billion of the
$13.3 billion in licenses they won in an auction by the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission in January, the Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KUopvV)
Dish's affiliates would also have to pay a penalty on the
licenses that they won't acquire, the report said.
Dish and partners had invested in separate companies with
little to no revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in
auction bidding as "very small businesses."
The FCC in August voted to declare Northstar Wireless LLC
and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC ineligible for the small-business
discounts for their bidding.
SNR and Northstar were expected to have to repay more than
$3 billion back to the FCC in order to keep the spectrum
licenses.
Dish and the FCC were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)