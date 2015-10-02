UPDATE 2-Dish affiliates surrender some spectrum licenses -FCC official

(Adds context on importance of move, Dish statement, details)
By Malathi Nayak
Oct 1 Dish Network Corp's affiliates on
Thursday surrendered 197 spectrum licenses to the U.S.
government after they were held ineligible for $3.3 billion in
small-business discounts earlier this year, according to a
senior U.S Federal Communications Commission official.
Dish's affiliates, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless
LicenseCo LLC, on Thursday paid a penalty of $413 million for
defaulting on the licenses worth $3.3 billion that they decided
not to pay for, the official said.
The deadline for the two companies to pay up the $3.3
billion was on Thursday, the official said. The FCC notified
both affiliates about their obligation to pay a penalty for
defaulting on the payment by two separate letters on Thursday.
The action dispels uncertainty around whether Dish and its
affiliates would make a full payment of $3.3 billion to the
government. Dish's chief executive, Charlie Ergen, said in an
earnings call in August that paying up the entire amount would
hurt the company's financial flexibility and resources to pursue
acquisitions.
Dish has said it is interested in offering wireless services
in addition to its pay-TV business.
The 197 licenses will be re-auctioned after the FCC's
auctions of broadcast airwaves scheduled for early 2016, the FCC
official said. Dish and its affiliates will be on the hook to
pay the difference if the total bids in the re-auction are below
$3.3 billion, the official added.
The two affiliates will acquire the remaining 505 licenses
worth $10 billion, which they have already fully paid for, of
the $13.3 billion in licenses they won in an auction, the
official said.
Dish confirmed in a statement that it had surrendered
licenses worth $3.3 billion and said it loaned its two
affiliates $413 million for the penalty from its balance sheet.
Following this, the eligibility of Dish or that of its
affiliates to participate in future spectrum auctions was not
affected, the company said.
In August, the FCC concluded a months-long review of Dish's
financial and operational ties to the two companies. The
commission then denied them the $3.3 billion discount for their
bids in the record-setting auction that ended in January.
In a relatively common process for auctions, Dish and
partners invested in separate companies with little to no
revenue. Such companies are considered "very small businesses"
that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction bidding. The
discounts are supposed to help new entrants to the industry
compete with incumbents.
