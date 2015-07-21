UPDATE 1-Harbinger sues Dish, Ergen over LightSquared, seeks $1.5 bln

(Adds details from complaint, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 21 Harbinger Capital Partners,
the hedge fund firm run by Philip Falcone, filed a new lawsuit
accusing satellite TV company Dish Network Corp and its
chairman, Charles Ergen, of illegally trying to strip it of
control of wireless company LightSquared during its bankruptcy.
The lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court
seeks at least $1.5 billion of damages, which Harbinger wants
tripled. It alleges civil violations of the federal Racketeering
Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO.
Harbinger's lawsuit extends a long-running legal battle over
LightSquared, which won court permission on March 26 to emerge
from its three-year bankruptcy.
The reorganization called for Harbinger to retain a 44.5
percent equity stake, down from more than 82 percent, but cede
control to Centerbridge Partners and Fortress Investment Group
LLC. Ergen was to receive about $1.5 billion in cash.
In Tuesday's complaint, the defendants were accused of
fraudulently scheming to strip Harbinger of its LightSquared
equity, and ability to make key decisions during the bankruptcy
proceedings, by amassing a large amount of LightSquared debt.
Harbinger said Ergen, Dish and EchoStar Corp, which
Ergen also chairs, did this with a goal of acquiring
LightSquared's wireless spectrum assets at "fire-sale" prices.
EchoStar was not named as a defendant.
Dish spokesman Bob Toevs, declined to comment. Tariq
Mundiya, a lawyer for Ergen, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. David Friedman, a lawyer for Harbinger,
declined to comment.
Harbinger sued after U.S. District Judge William Martinez in
Denver dismissed a similar lawsuit on April 28, saying it could
have pursued its claims in a lawsuit filed in the bankruptcy
court, and that courts prefer to avoid "claim splitting."
Without ruling on the merits, the judge nonetheless said
Harbinger could still pursue its claims in a different forum if
it wished.
Dish is based in Englewood, Colorado, a Denver suburb.
The case is Harbinger Capital Partners LLC et al v. Ergen et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-05722.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)