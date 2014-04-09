Dish, Hearst TV battle as TV programs in 25 cities cut

April 9 Dish Network Corp customers in
25 markets across the United States can no longer view programs
from ABC, NBC and CBS broadcast affiliate stations due
to an impasse between the satellite provider and Hearst
Television.
It was the latest standoff as cable and satellite providers
haggle with network TV and other content owners over the price
of carrying a channel.
Hearst owns 29 local TV broadcast affiliate stations in 25
markets, including Baltimore, Boston and New Orleans. Walt
Disney owns ABC and Comcast owns NBC.
"Hearst blacked out its channels to use viewers as
bargaining chips as it makes unreasonable demands on Dish and
its customers," Dave Shull, Dish executive vice president and
chief commercial officer, said in a statement on Tuesday when
the blackout began.
"We offered to keep the channels on while we try to reach a
deal, but Hearst refuses to put viewers first."
Satellite and cable provider pay local TV stations and media
companies such as Viacom to carry channels, something known in
the industry as "retransmission fees."
Hearst had extended its contract with Dish, which originally
expired on March 1 as the two companies continued to negotiate a
contract.
Hearst Television said in a statement, "It appears that Dish
does not have a problem with the rates we are seeking.
"But the Dish negotiating team is seeking other terms that
we don't have in our deals with any other cable or satellite
distributor or telco."
Dish is pushing for congressional members in Washington to
consider changing legislation regarding retransmission fees.
On Wednesday, The Weather Channel and Dish rival DirecTV
ended nearly a three-month dispute where DirecTV subscribers
could not view the channel. [ID:nL3N0N043C}
