Kerrisdale betting against DISH in newly raised fund -source

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK May 5 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management has taken a short position in the stock of direct broadcast service provider DISH Network Co., betting that the stock price will fall because its wireless spectrum is overvalued, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Kerrisdale recently raised approximately $100 million in a new fund to short the stock of a single unnamed company. Kerrisdale declined to comment and its investors have not been told the name of the company. A spokesman for DISH did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.