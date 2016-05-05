Kerrisdale betting against DISH in newly raised fund -source

NEW YORK May 5 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management has taken a short position in the stock of direct broadcast service provider DISH Network Co., betting that the stock price will fall because its wireless spectrum is overvalued, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kerrisdale recently raised approximately $100 million in a new fund to short the stock of a single unnamed company. Kerrisdale declined to comment and its investors have not been told the name of the company. A spokesman for DISH did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss)