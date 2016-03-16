NBCUniversal says will participate in potential Dish arbitration

March 16 NBCUniversal said it would participate
in any arbitration Dish Network Corp could potentially
file as the satellite TV company pursues its plan to stop NBC
from blacking out channels such as CNBC and USA.
"Should Dish proceed with arbitration we will of course
participate in the process, and look forward to receiving the
fair market value for our portfolio of networks," an
NBCUniversal spokesman said in an email to Reuters.
Dish said on Tuesday it was suing NBCUniversal for breach of
contract and expected to file for arbitration, which it claimed
would prevent NBC from blacking out Dish customers under the
terms of Comcast Corp's acquisition of NBCUniversal in
2011.
Dish and NBCUniversal are currently battling over renewal of
their carriage agreement.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)