Dish in talks to merge with T-Mobile - WSJ

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 3 Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc and the two sides are in agreement about what the combined company would look like, the Wall Street Journal reported.
However, a purchase price and the mix of cash and stock that would be used to pay for a deal remain unresolved, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KaQWjw)
Reuters could not immediately reach Dish or T-Mobile for comment after regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021