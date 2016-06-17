Dish blacks out NFL network

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
June 17 Dish Network Corp has dropped the National Football League-owned sports channels, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, from its programming lineup.
The contract expired on Thursday evening, after the two parties were unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.
The NFL said Dish was the first distributor to black out its channels in its 13-year history and has set up a website that lists out television networks that still carry its channels. (www.iwantnflnetwork.com)
The NFL shares broadcast rights to 10 other Thursday Night Football games with Comcast Corp's NBC and CBS Corp . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.