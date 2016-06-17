Dish blacks out NFL network

June 17 Dish Network Corp has dropped the National Football League-owned sports channels, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, from its programming lineup.

The contract expired on Thursday evening, after the two parties were unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.

The NFL said Dish was the first distributor to black out its channels in its 13-year history and has set up a website that lists out television networks that still carry its channels. (www.iwantnflnetwork.com)

The NFL shares broadcast rights to 10 other Thursday Night Football games with Comcast Corp's NBC and CBS Corp .