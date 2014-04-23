Dish looking to debut Internet TV service this summer -Bloomberg

April 22 Dish Network Corp, the No. 2
U.S. satellite TV provider, is looking to debut internet TV
service this summer, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Dish has told programmers, including Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal, that it could start the service late
this summer, Bloomberg reported, citing the sources.
A late summer release would be timed for just before the
start of the fall broadcast TV season in September, the report
said. (r.reuters.com/myx68v)
However, two of the people quoted by Bloomberg said content
providers have placed several conditions on Dish's service
before they will agree to deals.
At least two of the four major broadcast networks - ABC,
CBS, Fox and NBC - must be included in the service, and at least
10 of the highest-rated cable networks must also be part of the
package, Bloomberg said.
A number of companies are aiming to tap the growing consumer
demand for online video. Dish reached a landmark deal with Walt
Disney Co in March, allowing it to deliver Disney-owned
network content online.
Verizon Communications is also in talks with content
providers for a similar service and AT&T Inc on Tuesday
said it would invest $500 million in a online video joint
venture with the Chernin Group.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)