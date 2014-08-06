版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-Dish chairman Ergen: No surprise Sprint is walking away from T-Mobile

LOS ANGELES Aug 6 Dish Chairman Ergen: 'No Surprise' That Sprint Is Walking Away From T-Mobile

* Reiterates 'T-mobile is something that we would have an interest in' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
