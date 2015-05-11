UPDATE 2-Dish revenue rises as it earns more per pay-TV user

* Revenue per pay-TV user rises to $86.01 from $82.36
* Says loses about 134,000 net pay-TV subscribers
* Spectrum strategy to remain the focus - Analysts
(Adds analyst comment, details, shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
May 11 Dish Network Corp reported a 3.6
percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more per user in
its core pay-TV business, making up for a fall in subscribers.
The second-largest U.S. satellite TV company said average
revenue per pay-TV user rose to $86.01 from $82.36.
Dish, which raised prices in February, said net pay-TV
subscribers fell by about 134,000 in the first quarter ended
March 31.
The company blamed the subscriber losses on blackouts of
some channels due to disputes with media companies including
Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc and other local network affiliates.
Dish, which had 13.84 million subscribers as of March 31,
was involved in a three-week dispute with Fox before signing a
new distribution agreement on Jan. 15 that put Fox programming
back on its service.
Dish customers faced a 12-hour blackout of CBS Corp's
programs and went for a month without Turner networks
including CNN and Cartoon Network toward the end of last year
before deals were reached to restore them.
The company said the impact of the programming
interruptions, which began in the fourth quarter and continued
in the first quarter, has since subsided. (bit.ly/1FZi5V4)
Dish, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider after DirecTV
, has also been losing pay-TV subscribers in an
increasingly competitive market, as rivals offer discounts to
both new and existing subscribers.
The company has been attempting to woo young viewers away
from their cable or satellite subscriptions to its less costly
Sling TV streaming service, which it launched in January.
However, analysts said Dish's spectrum strategy would remain
the focus.
"Today's results are unlikely to shift investor
focus away from the AWS-3 regulatory process, the ultimate
outcome of DISH's spectrum, and M&A potential in the space,"
Jefferies analysts wrote in a note.
The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is investigating whether
the bidding strategies employed by Dish and two affiliates in a
recent Federal Communications Commission auction of airwaves
adhered to the law.
Net income attributable to Dish jumped to $351.5 million, or
76 cents per share, for the first quarter from $175.9 million,
or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $3.72 billion from $3.59 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 40 cents per
share on revenue of $3.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up marginally at $67.05 in light
premarket trading.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)