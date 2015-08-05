UPDATE 3-Dish exploring next steps as it awaits airwaves discount decision

* 2nd-qtr revenue $3.83 bln vs est. $3.79 bln
* Profit $0.70/share vs est. $0.45
* Avg. revenue $87.91/pay-TV user vs $84.15 year ago
(Recasts with Dish's options ahead of FCC decision on
discounts, adds CEO quotes and details throughout)
By Malathi Nayak and Lehar Maan
Aug 5 Dish Network Corp is figuring out
next steps as it awaits a decision by U.S. regulators on its
eligibility for a discount in a recent airwaves auction,
executives said on Wednesday, after the company posted a
significantly higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Federal Communications Commission officials told Dish last
month that a staff review of the auction, which ended in
January, found Dish affiliates SNR and Northstar ineligible for
$3.3 billion in small-business discounts.
Following the record-setting $45 billion auction, FCC
officials reviewed $13.3 billion of winning bids by SNR and
Northstar. A rejection of the discount would mean SNR and
Northstar would have to pay $3.3 billion back to the FCC to keep
the spectrum licenses they won in the auction.
If the FCC decides against Dish, Chief Executive Charlie
Ergen said on a call with analysts, the company and its
affiliates will be left with three options: filing a lawsuit,
not paying the money and incurring a penalty, or paying back the
discount.
"I don't know exactly whether you would pay and then sue or
just sue," Ergen said. "I don't think we know until we see the
order."
The satellite TV company said on Wednesday in a filing that
if the FCC grants spectrum licenses to its affiliates, it might
have to give "significant additional loans" to the two
companies.
It's "too early to tell" whether Dish needs to raise extra
capital, Ergen said.
Dish has been losing pay-TV subscribers as it tackles an
industry-wide trend of viewers shifting to online video
offerings by such rivals as Netflix Inc.
It released its Sling TV video streaming service in January
to lure viewers who shun pricey pay-TV subscriptions. Sling TV
added 169,000 subscribers as of March 31, the company said
without disclosing numbers as of June 30.
In its report on results, Dish said net subscriber losses in
the business almost doubled to 81,000 in the second quarter from
the year earlier. However, its average revenue per pay-TV user
rose to $87.91 in the quarter, from $84.15 a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Dish rose to $324.4 million, or
70 cents per share, from $213.3 million, or 46 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Total revenue increased 3.8 percent to $3.83 billion.
Analysts estimated a profit of 45 cents per share and
revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dish's shares were up 3.9 percent at $67.93 on Wednesday
afternoon.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Lehar Maan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Steve Orlofsky)