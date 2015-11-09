Dish Network reports 34.2 percent rise in profit

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Dish Network Corp reported a 34.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue per user from its core pay-TV business.
Net income attributable to Dish rose to $196 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $146 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $3.73 billion from $3.68 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.