Dish Network reports 34.2 percent rise in profit

Nov 9 Dish Network Corp reported a 34.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue per user from its core pay-TV business.

Net income attributable to Dish rose to $196 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $146 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.73 billion from $3.68 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)