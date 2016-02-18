Satellite TV company Dish's revenue rises 3.4 pct in 2015

Feb 18 Dish Network Corp reported a 3.4 percent rise in full-year revenue, helped by higher revenue per user in its core pay-TV business.

However, net income attributable to Dish fell to $747 million, or $1.61 per share, in 2015 from $945 million, or $2.04 per share, in 2014.

Revenue rose to $15.1 billion from $14.6 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)