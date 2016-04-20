Dish Network revenue rises 2 pct

April 20 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp posted a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscription rates in its core pay-TV business.

Net income attributable to Dish rose to 389 million, or 84 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $351 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Average revenue per user in the company's pay-TV business rose to $87.94 from $85.73.

Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.72 billion last year. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)