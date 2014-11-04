Dish Network's quarterly revenue rises 4.8 pct

Nov 4 Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company, reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from each subscriber.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $145.5 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $314.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dish, led by media mogul Charlie Ergen, said revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.51 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)