Dish reports 26.5 pct jump in quarterly profit

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported a 26.5 percent jump in quarterly earnings as the company raised prices of its pay-TV services.
Net income attributable to Dish rose to $410 million, or 88 cents per share, in the second quarter ended in June 30, from $324 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $3.84 billion from $3.83 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: