Dish reports 26.5 pct jump in quarterly profit

July 21 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported a 26.5 percent jump in quarterly earnings as the company raised prices of its pay-TV services.

Net income attributable to Dish rose to $410 million, or 88 cents per share, in the second quarter ended in June 30, from $324 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $3.84 billion from $3.83 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)