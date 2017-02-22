Dish Network posts surprise addition of pay-TV subscribers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported that it added pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to lose subscribers.
Dish said it added about 28,000 pay-TV subscribers on a net basis in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Analysts on average estimated Dish would lose 87,000 subscribers, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Net income attributable to Dish was $343 million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter compared with a loss of $125 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $3.72 billion from $3.78 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.