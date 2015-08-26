U.S. FCC calls emergency meeting with Dish, Sinclair on TV blackout

WASHINGTON Aug 26 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday called for an
emergency meeting with Dish Network Corp and Sinclair
Broadcast Group Inc over the continuing blackout
affecting 129 TV stations.
Sinclair, the largest U.S. broadcast group, and Dish, the
second-largest satellite TV provider, are in a dispute over TV
station distribution. Dish has alleged that Sinclair has
violated FCC rules for good-faith negotiations.
"We will not stand idly by while millions of consumers in 79
markets across the country are being denied access to local
programming," Wheeler said in a statement. "The commission will
always act within the scope of its authority if it emerges that
improper conduct is preventing a commercial resolution of the
dispute."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)