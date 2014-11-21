版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 01:26 BJT

Turner networks return to Dish

Nov 21 Dish Network Corp and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting "mutually decided" to restore CNN, the Cartoon Network and other channels to Dish's satellite TV service, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The companies said they also decided to extend the carriage of the TBS and TNT networks. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐