Feb 21 Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company after DirecTV, reported a 38 percent rise in profit for the fourth quarter as it added a net 8,000 pay-TV subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $288 million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $209 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $3.54 billion. ()