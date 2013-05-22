Dish uses national security ads to fight SoftBank deal

May 22 Dish Network Corp has rolled out
an advertising campaign suggesting a deal by a Japanese company
to acquire Sprint Nextel Corp could threaten U.S. national
security, hoping to sway lawmakers and win support for its rival
offer.
The campaign, which so far appears on the Internet and in
Washington-area newspapers, is Dish's most public lobbying
effort yet against Japan-based SoftBank Corp.
Dish has been pushing the national security angle hard in
Washington. Since April, it has filed several documents raising
alleged national security risks tied to SoftBank, while also
promoting its own $25.5 billion bid for Sprint.
A full-page color ad ran on A5 of the Washington Post on
Wednesday comparing SoftBank's proposed acquisition of Sprint to
the 2006 Dubai Ports World controversy. In that case,
legislators helped block a deal to buy several U.S. ports by
stressing the national security concerns.
"In an ever advancing world, 'ports' may change," the
newspaper ad says, "but keeping them in American hands never
should. Don't outsource our national security."
The ad has a photo of shipping ports sitting above a photo
of networking equipment. Dish's accompanying website,
Nationalsecuritymatters.com, claims SoftBank spends "significant
amounts with Chinese equipment manufacturers for its wireless
network in Japan."
Dish also said on the website that China is the leading
source of cybersecurity breaches. Dish's online ads link to that
webpage, which was set up earlier this week.
In response, SoftBank says on its own website about the deal
that it is "committed to using only network equipment that is
acceptable to the U.S. government." SoftBank also made a pledge
at the end of March that it would not use equipment from China's
Huawei in Sprint's network.
WIDE FOCUS
Jeff Blum, Dish's Washington-based deputy general counsel,
said the newspaper ads also appeared in Washington trade
publications such as Politico, The Hill, Roll Call and the
National Journal. Digital ads appear online in the National
Journal and Politico, as well as news sites such as Reuters.com.
James Burger, an attorney who focuses on lobbying and policy
at Thompson & Coburn in Washington, is skeptical the ads will be
effective, especially because Japan is a U.S. ally and not
viewed as a threat.
"I'm not convinced that the ads will convince the decision
makers," he said.
Burger, who lobbied for Apple in the 1990s, but does not do
work for SoftBank, Sprint or Dish, added that the ads will fall
on deaf ears if SoftBank follows its pledge to use no Chinese
equipment in its U.S. network.
"It seems to me that Dish is harping on the China bashing,"
he said. "But if SoftBank swears not use Chinese equipment, I
wonder how well this will work."
Yet Dish has said its lobbying effort in Washington appears
to be working. At a congressional cybersecurity hearing on
Tuesday, the SoftBank deal made its way into the debate.
When asked by Virginia Representative Morgan Griffith if he
had concerns about the deal, Mike McConnell, former director of
national intelligence, said he would not be in favor of a U.S.
communications company controlled by a foreign entity.
The ad campaign comes one day after SoftBank said it would
grant a waiver to Sprint to allow it to consider Dish's bid.
On Tuesday, Sprint said its recommendation in favor of the
SoftBank agreement had not changed. But some major Sprint
shareholders, including Paulson & Co and Omega Advisors, have
said the Dish offer looks better than SoftBank's deal.