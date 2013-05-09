Ergen could end up selling Dish if he doesn't win Sprint

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK May 9 Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said he could end up putting the entire satellite TV company up for sale if he lost his battle with Japan's SoftBank Corp to buy Sprint Nextel Corp.
But the Dish chairman said on a conference call with analysts that he could also take on a bidding partner or even sell some non-core Dish assets to pay down debt if a bidding war with Softbank became too pricey.
Dish made a $25.5 billion counter bid last month against SoftBank's October agreement to pay $20.1 billion for 70 percent of Sprint.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.