New Issue-DISH DBS sells $1.9 bln notes in 2 parts

May 8 DISH DBS Corporation on Tuesday
sold $1.9 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned total of $1.5 billion. 	
    Deutsche Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DISH DBS CORPORATION 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $900 MLN    COUPON 4.625 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 4.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/16/2012	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 384 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/16/2012	
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 400 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

