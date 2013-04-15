BRIEF-DISH hasn't withdrawn Clearwire offer but would honor Sprint/Clearwire terms

April 15 DISH Network Corp : * Says would use Sprint to sell DISH products * Says short term opportunity with Sprint is bundled pricing * Sees consumers not having to worry about meter running on data usage * Says hasn't formally withdrawn offer for Clearwire * Says would honor sprint/ Clearwire merger agreement * Says says doesnt see FCC issue in either Sprint merger proposal, but believes

DISH has regulatory advantages over Softbank Corp * Says looking for cheapest way to raise additional $9.3 billion cash it needs

for the deal, has not set the structure yet