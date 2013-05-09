BRIEF-DISH Network chairman Charlie Ergen updates investors on Sprint bid

May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman charlie ergen says company has not done due diligence on Sprint

* Chairman Charlie Ergen Says Sprint bid is contingent on getting to do

due diligence * Chairman Charlie Ergen Says 'there's only so much debt' it can take on to buy

Sprint would have to take on a partner to 'bid in a big way' * Chairman charlie ergen says if unsuccessful with Sprint deal, he could

sell DISH spectrum or the whole company * Chairman Charlie Ergen Says DISH could sell off non-core assets if it needed

to decrease debt leverage more quickly than anticipated