BRIEF-DISH Network chairman Charlie Ergen updates investors on Sprint bid

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman charlie ergen says company has not done due diligence on Sprint
* Chairman Charlie Ergen Says Sprint bid is contingent on getting to do
due diligence * Chairman Charlie Ergen Says 'there's only so much debt' it can take on to buy
Sprint would have to take on a partner to 'bid in a big way' * Chairman charlie ergen says if unsuccessful with Sprint deal, he could
sell DISH spectrum or the whole company * Chairman Charlie Ergen Says DISH could sell off non-core assets if it needed
to decrease debt leverage more quickly than anticipated
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.