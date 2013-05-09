版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-DISH says could offer committed financing for Sprint ahead due diligence

May 9 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman says willing to offer committed financing Sprint says its the last

remaining obstacle to Sprint agreeing to due diligence * Chairman says Sprint deal would be a better fit for DISH than T Mobile US Inc

- * Chairman says entering wireless market alone would be very difficult, an

option but "very far down the list"

