2013年 1月 8日

BRIEF-DISH Chairman Charlie Ergen gives update on Dish's wireless plans

Jan 7 DISH Network Corp : * Chairman ergen says DISH needs to go back to technology standards board

before DISH can make a decision on wireless plans * Chairman ergen says going back to technology standards board could be a

process that takes months "but hopefully not years" * Chairman ergen says the sprint/t-Mobile USA deals complicate dish's decision

as these companies now have unsettled regulatory issues * Chairman ergen says "we don't want to sell the spectrum" * Chairman ergen says DISH has a lot of wireless options, says selling the

spectrum would be an option but not a preference
