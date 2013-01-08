BRIEF-DISH Chairman Charlie Ergen gives update on Dish's wireless plans

Jan 7 DISH Network Corp :
* Chairman ergen says DISH needs to go back to technology
standards board
before DISH can make a decision on wireless plans
* Chairman ergen says going back to technology standards board
could be a
process that takes months "but hopefully not years"
* Chairman ergen says the sprint/t-Mobile USA deals complicate
dish's decision
as these companies now have unsettled regulatory issues
* Chairman ergen says "we don't want to sell the spectrum"
* Chairman ergen says DISH has a lot of wireless options, says
selling the
spectrum would be an option but not a preference