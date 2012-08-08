CORRECTED-Dish Network posts lower quarterly profit

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue was $3.57 billion, not
Aug 8 Dish Network Corp, the
second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States,
posted a lower quarterly profit.
The net income fell to $225.7 million, or 50 cents per
share, in the second quarter, from $334.8 million, or 75 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was $3.57 billion.
The company had said in a regulatory filing in July that it
lost 10,000 net subscribers in the three months ended June 30,
and was a vast improvement from a year earlier when the company
lost 135,000 subscribers.
