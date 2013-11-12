Dish subscriber count beats expectations

Nov 12 Dish Network Corp added 35,000
pay-TV subscribers in the third quarter, far exceeding
expectations.
Wall Street analysts had expected the company to lose 39,000
subscribers, according to StreetAccount data.
Dish reported net income of $315 million, or 68 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss
of $158 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
In the year-earlier period, net income was reduced by $453
million due to a lawsuit settlement with Voom.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.60 billion in the latest
quarter.