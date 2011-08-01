BUY OR SELL-Hard drive makers brace for softer times

* Analysts don't see any catalyst for 2011
* Predict HDD makers may see a better year in 2012
* Western Digital preferred by many over Seagate
By Supantha Mukherjee
BANGALORE, Aug 1 Slowing demand and the rising
popularity of more power-efficient flash drives will hurt hard
disk drive makers, led by Western Digital Corp and
Seagate Technology , just as they head into what is
traditionally the strongest sales season.
Growth in the personal computer industry, a major revenue
earner for hard disk drive manufacturers, has been slowing and
unit sales are likely to remain weak this year.
In addition, the hard disk drive business is under pressure
as tablet devices such as Apple's iPad that use flash,
or solid state drives (SSD), cannibalize the notebook market.
Western Digital and Seagate have responded by buying leading
rivals -- driving the industry towards a near-duopoly -- and
repairing margins. They are also making inroads into the solid
state drive market.
But Western Digital shares are down almost 18 percent since
the company posted a drop in quarterly earnings in late-April.
Seagate shares have lost a quarter of their value over the same
period.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
In March, research firm Gartner lowered its growth forecast
for 2011 PC shipments to 10.5 percent from its earlier view of
15.9 percent, citing the cannibalization of notebooks by tablet
devices.
"For the September quarter, we're forecasting notebook
shipments on a global basis to be up only 10 percent
sequentially, when historically they grew about 25 percent
sequentially," said Rodman & Renshaw analyst Ashok Kumar.
Not only are tablets using SSDs, but companies like Apple
and Hewlett-Packard have started replacing hard disk
drives with SSDs in their new laptops.
"The sad part is that traditional HDD vendors had a
tremendous opportunity because they had scale (and) original
equipment manufacturer relationships, but they missed out," said
Kaushik Roy, analyst at Merriman Capital.
As flash drives become cheaper, more PCs will switch,
forcing HDD makers to muscle their way into a market dominated
by STEC Inc , Fusion-io Inc and privately-held
Violin Memory.
"These guys (HDD vendors) have the opportunity to do it, but
they're not making the moves that give you the confidence that
they're doing it," ThinkEquity analyst Rajesh Ghai said.
Merriman's Roy sees little upside for this year. "I think
the earliest you'll see some kind of positive signs for HDD
vendors would be next year. I don't see it this year," he said.
Seagate shares trade at a discount of 22 percent to their
historical price to earnings multiple and, given the absence of
any near-term pick-me-up and a predicted downside surprise in
fourth-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine
data, the stock could fall further before buyers' interest is
rekindled.
Starmine's predicted surprise is the difference between the
consensus estimate and forecasts from top-ranked analysts.
PRICING BENEFITS
Both Western Digital and Seagate have moved to arrest a
margin-slicing price war that has dogged the industry for years,
but the benefits of big acquisitions earlier this year will take
time to work through.
Western Digital bought Hitachi Ltd's hard disk
drive business for $4.3 billion in March, and Seagate followed
suit a month later, paying $1.4 billion for Samsung Electronics'
loss-making hard disk drive business.
"Pricing has been more of a wild card in this industry, and
that's where the consolidations help us find sustainability in
those trends," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Aaron Rakers.
Those pricing benefits will only be felt next year, after
the deals close.
"While those trends are more 2012 trends, we've already seen
some of the benefits as the industry typically reacts fairly
quickly to consolidation moves," noted Rakers.
In the near term, damaged consumer confidence will mean weak
demand for PCs, but buyers will return as they look to upgrade
to newer models, repairing the consumer balance sheet globally,
said Rodman & Renshaw's Kumar.
With their big acquisitions, Western Digital and Seagate
will also be bringing in expertise in solid state drive
business. Western Digital, in particular, should be able to
leverage Hitachi GST's strong position in SSD, as well as get an
edge through its lower cost structure.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)