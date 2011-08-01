BUY OR SELL-Hard drive makers brace for softer times

* Analysts don't see any catalyst for 2011

* Predict HDD makers may see a better year in 2012

* Western Digital preferred by many over Seagate

By Supantha Mukherjee

BANGALORE, Aug 1 Slowing demand and the rising popularity of more power-efficient flash drives will hurt hard disk drive makers, led by Western Digital Corp and Seagate Technology , just as they head into what is traditionally the strongest sales season.

Growth in the personal computer industry, a major revenue earner for hard disk drive manufacturers, has been slowing and unit sales are likely to remain weak this year.

In addition, the hard disk drive business is under pressure as tablet devices such as Apple's iPad that use flash, or solid state drives (SSD), cannibalize the notebook market.

Western Digital and Seagate have responded by buying leading rivals -- driving the industry towards a near-duopoly -- and repairing margins. They are also making inroads into the solid state drive market.

But Western Digital shares are down almost 18 percent since the company posted a drop in quarterly earnings in late-April. Seagate shares have lost a quarter of their value over the same period.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

In March, research firm Gartner lowered its growth forecast for 2011 PC shipments to 10.5 percent from its earlier view of 15.9 percent, citing the cannibalization of notebooks by tablet devices.

"For the September quarter, we're forecasting notebook shipments on a global basis to be up only 10 percent sequentially, when historically they grew about 25 percent sequentially," said Rodman & Renshaw analyst Ashok Kumar.

Not only are tablets using SSDs, but companies like Apple and Hewlett-Packard have started replacing hard disk drives with SSDs in their new laptops.

"The sad part is that traditional HDD vendors had a tremendous opportunity because they had scale (and) original equipment manufacturer relationships, but they missed out," said Kaushik Roy, analyst at Merriman Capital.

As flash drives become cheaper, more PCs will switch, forcing HDD makers to muscle their way into a market dominated by STEC Inc , Fusion-io Inc and privately-held Violin Memory.

"These guys (HDD vendors) have the opportunity to do it, but they're not making the moves that give you the confidence that they're doing it," ThinkEquity analyst Rajesh Ghai said.

Merriman's Roy sees little upside for this year. "I think the earliest you'll see some kind of positive signs for HDD vendors would be next year. I don't see it this year," he said.

Seagate shares trade at a discount of 22 percent to their historical price to earnings multiple and, given the absence of any near-term pick-me-up and a predicted downside surprise in fourth-quarter earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, the stock could fall further before buyers' interest is rekindled.

Starmine's predicted surprise is the difference between the consensus estimate and forecasts from top-ranked analysts.

PRICING BENEFITS

Both Western Digital and Seagate have moved to arrest a margin-slicing price war that has dogged the industry for years, but the benefits of big acquisitions earlier this year will take time to work through.

Western Digital bought Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business for $4.3 billion in March, and Seagate followed suit a month later, paying $1.4 billion for Samsung Electronics' loss-making hard disk drive business.

"Pricing has been more of a wild card in this industry, and that's where the consolidations help us find sustainability in those trends," said Stifel Nicolaus analyst Aaron Rakers.

Those pricing benefits will only be felt next year, after the deals close.

"While those trends are more 2012 trends, we've already seen some of the benefits as the industry typically reacts fairly quickly to consolidation moves," noted Rakers.

In the near term, damaged consumer confidence will mean weak demand for PCs, but buyers will return as they look to upgrade to newer models, repairing the consumer balance sheet globally, said Rodman & Renshaw's Kumar.

With their big acquisitions, Western Digital and Seagate will also be bringing in expertise in solid state drive business. Western Digital, in particular, should be able to leverage Hitachi GST's strong position in SSD, as well as get an edge through its lower cost structure. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)