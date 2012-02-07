版本:
Disney's Iger sees healthy ad market

LOS ANGELES Feb 7 Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger said demand for advertising at the ESPN sports network and for the Academy Awards showed the ad market remained strong.

"The advertising market is healthy," Iger told analysts on a conference call.

The company has sold out ads for the upcoming Academy Awards on ABC, he added.

