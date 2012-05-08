版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 06:05 BJT

Disney plans 'Avengers' sequel, no date set

LOS ANGELES May 8 Walt Disney Co plans to follow its blockbuster movie "The Avengers" with a sequel at a future date that is not yet determined, Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

The movie about a team of Marvel superheroes opened with a record $207.4 million in the United States and Canada.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐