UPDATE 1-'Avengers' to return to big screen in sequel

LOS ANGELES May 8 The runaway success of
"The Avengers" movie landed the crime-fighting Marvel superhero
team a return date to theaters.
Hot off the movie's record-setting debut, Walt Disney Co
< DIS.N> s aid on Tuesday an "Avengers" sequel is in the works,
though no release date is set.
The movie debuted with a staggering $207.4 million from U.S.
and Canadian theaters over the weekend, the biggest debut in
film history. Globally, the film has pulled in $702.2 million.
The film unites Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Black
Widow, Thor and The Hulk in a battle against a villain out to
destroy the Earth. Stars include Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett
Johansson.
The second "Avengers" movie will follow a previously
announced "Thor" and "Iron Man" sequels coming in 2013 and a new
"Captain America" movie in 2014, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger
told industry analysts.
"Eventually, (on) a date to be determined, you'll see a
sequel to 'Avengers,'" Iger said.