Cruise industry woes not affecting Disney, CEO says

March 2 As Disney prepares to launch its
fourth cruise ship following several recent disasters that have
rocked the industry, and other cruise lines jump to slash fares,
the company's chief executive officer never considered cutting
rates for passengers on its new Disney Fantasy ship, scheduled
to sail on March 31.
"The opportunity we see isn't in grabbing market share by
pricing. We have a brand that means quality and service for
family entertainment," Chief Executive Bob Iger said from a
Disney Fantasy stateroom an hour before its March 1 christening
in New York City.
Disney will charge the same $959 per person starting price
for double occupancy that it had planned a year ago for the
4,000-passenger ship that welcomes guests with a Minnie Mouse
statue and an atrium highlighted with Disney characters carved
into its stone walls. The ship features an AquaDuck water park,
a Buccaneer Blast fireworks show, and the Bibbidi Bobbidi
Boutique -- a beauty salon that offers princess makeovers for
girls.
The Fantasy's first voyage is a seven-day Caribbean cruise
starting March 31.
Even as cruise lines deal with nervous passengers,
especially after the Costa Concordia capsized off Italy on Jan.
13, Disney's ships will be 74 percent filled.
More important, the cruise line business boasts a return on
investment "in the high to mid teens," said Iger, and will
continue to do so even after putting the new boat into service.
Advance bookings, Iger said, were "even higher" than the
ships' current capacity.
"We really don't think of ourselves as being in the cruise
business. We're in the family entertainment business," said Tom
Staggs, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. Staggs said
he was confident in Disney's security in the wake of recent
reports that 22 passengers on a Carnival Cruise Lines ship were
robbed while on an excursion to the Mexican resort city of
Puerto Vallarta.
The robberies followed the Jan. 13 disaster on the Italian
ship Costa Concordia that killed at least 25, and the fire that
broke out on the Costa Allegra on Feb. 25 that stranded more
than 1,000 on board for three days.
The level of return forecast by Iger "sounds achievable,"
said Lazard Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett, who
estimated Disney spent about $950 million to build each of its
two newest ships: the Disney Dream which launched last year and
the new Disney Fantasy.
While the cruise business is a relatively small part of
Disney's global media and parks business, the two new ships
should help drive higher operating profit this year, Crockett
said. He estimates about 19 percent of the company's operating
profit in the current fiscal year will come from the parks
division, with 9 percent of that from Disney's entire fleet of
four cruise ships.
"They have really carved out a great niche in the cruise
business, a premium cruise experience. It's a great way to
leverage the Disney brand," Crockett said.