2013年 9月 13日

Disney to increase share buybacks in fiscal 2014, CFO says

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 The Walt Disney Co will increase its share buybacks to $6 billion to $8 billion in fiscal 2014, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo told investors on Thursday.

In recent years, the giant media company has been buying back about $4 billion in shares annually, Rasulo said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. The company's fiscal year begins in October.

