Disney CFO projects operating income growth at cable networks

BRIEF-Suncor looking at more opportunities for oil sands consolidation
* CEO says continues to evaluate opportunities to consolidate in oil sands, but bar for acquisitions is high.
LOS ANGELES, April 17 Walt Disney Co's cable networks are expected to record high single-digit growth in operating income and domestic affiliate revenue from fiscal 2014 through 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo told investors on Thursday.
"We feel very good about the long-term growth of our cable business," Rasulo said at a meeting for investors at its ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Edited by Ronald Grover and Andre Grenon)
April 27 United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly net profit on Thursday as revenue grew across its domestic and international package delivery segments and as well as freight and supply chain operations.
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)