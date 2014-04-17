Disney CFO projects operating income growth at cable networks

LOS ANGELES, April 17 Walt Disney Co's cable networks are expected to record high single-digit growth in operating income and domestic affiliate revenue from fiscal 2014 through 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo told investors on Thursday.

"We feel very good about the long-term growth of our cable business," Rasulo said at a meeting for investors at its ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Edited by Ronald Grover and Andre Grenon)