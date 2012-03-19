Disney projects $200 million 'John Carter' loss

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LOS ANGELES, March 19 The Walt Disney Co expects its mega-budget science-fiction movie, "John Carter," to generate an operating loss of about $200 million during the quarter ending March 31, the company said on Monday.
For the studio division, Disney currently expects a operating loss of $80 million to $120 million, the company said in a statement. So far, "John Carter" has generated $184 million in ticket sales around the globe.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.