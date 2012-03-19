Disney projects $200 million 'John Carter' loss

LOS ANGELES, March 19 The Walt Disney Co expects its mega-budget science-fiction movie, "John Carter," to generate an operating loss of about $200 million during the quarter ending March 31, the company said on Monday.

For the studio division, Disney currently expects a operating loss of $80 million to $120 million, the company said in a statement. So far, "John Carter" has generated $184 million in ticket sales around the globe.