Disney extends Iger's contract through June 2018

LOS ANGELES Oct 2 The Walt Disney Co extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's contract by two years through June 2018, the media company said on Thursday.

The company did not announce a successor for Iger. A person with knowledge of Iger's thinking said he plans to name a chief operating officer in 2015.

