Disney extends CEO Iger's contract to July 2019

March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by more than a year to July 2, 2019.

Iger's previous contract was due to end in June 2018.

Iger became CEO of Disney in 2005. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
