Disney extends CEO Iger's contract to July 2019

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by more than a year to July 2, 2019.
Iger's previous contract was due to end in June 2018.
Iger became CEO of Disney in 2005.
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing