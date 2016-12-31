Chinese firms ordered to pay Disney, Pixar $194,000 for copying "Cars" - Xinhua

SHANGHAI Dec 31 A Shanghai court ordered two
Chinese firms to pay Walt Disney Co and Pixar more than
1.35 million yuan ($194,440) compensation for copying parts of
their hit movies "Cars" and "Cars 2", the official Xinhua news
agency reported on Saturday.
The ruling is the latest in a slew of intellectual property
wins for large foreign firms, who have complained about
widespread copyright infringement in China.
Disney and Pixar took the Chinese firms to court saying the
characters, titles and posters from local animation "The
Autobots" were substantially similar to those from "Cars" and
"Cars 2".
The court agreed that the Autobots characters K1 and K2 were
similar to Disney and Pixar's animated cars Lightning McQueen
and Francesco Bernoulli, Xinhua said.
The court ordered infringement activity to stop immediately,
and said Disney and Pixar should receive 1 million yuan to cover
economic losses, as well as 350,000 yuan for legal expenses.
Disney is making a major push into China with the recent
opening of a $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai, its first on
the mainland. Its animated movies including "Zootopia" and "Big
Hero 6" have been big box office hits there.
Disney, Pixar and the two Chinese firms were not immediataly
available for comment.
Xinhua said the total order covered more then 1.35 million
yuan, but did not list any other payments.
German carmaker BMW and basketball star Michael Jordan have
both won intellectual property cases in China this year.
($1 = 6.9430 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham)