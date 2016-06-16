UPDATE 3-Disney's China fairytale begins with $5.5 bln park opening

* Disney officially opens doors to Shanghai park
* The U.S. firm's biggest investment overseas
* Faces local challengers, domestic cartoons
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney Co has
opened the gates to its first theme park in China, prompting a
rush from thousands of gathered Mickey Mouse enthusiasts to be
the first to storm Treasure Cove, ride the Roaring Rapids or
visit Disney's tallest castle.
Disney's largest overseas investment at $5.5 billion, the
park is a bet on China's middle class and booming domestic
tourism. The U.S. firm hopes it will offset an otherwise
lacklustre international theme park business, better known for
cash-burning sites such as Euro Disney.
"This is one of the proudest and most exciting moments in
the history of the Walt Disney Company," chief executive Bob
Iger said at the official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday,
where he was flanked by Chinese government officials.
Iger and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang read out letters of
support from Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping.
Not everything has gone quite to plan though.
The opening gala - meant to be a bonanza of fireworks, live
music and dance - was rained off on Wednesday night, while at
Disney's park in Orlando, Florida, a young boy was grabbed by an
alligator and killed.
Disney, though, sees China as its biggest opportunity since
Walt Disney bought land in Florida in the 1960s for what is now
Walt Disney World - the world's most-visited theme park.
With that in mind, Main Street has been replaced by Mickey
Avenue to reduce the feel of Americana while attractions include
the Chinese-style Wandering Moon tea house, a Chinese
Zodiac-themed garden and a Tarzan musical featuring Chinese
acrobats.
Disney estimates 330 million people within a three-hour
radius of Shanghai will be able to afford to come to the park:
that includes Zhao Qiong, 36, who was one of the first visitors
inside the park on Thursday with her 4-year-old daughter.
"Since she was young, my little girl has always loved Disney
princesses, so I wanted to bring her to the park to fulfil her
dream," she told Reuters.
ALREADY EXPANDING
The iconic U.S. firm is already expanding the Shanghai site
to keep the home crowd keen, in a country where competition from
a plethora of local theme parks promises to be fierce.
"There is actually construction going on this week. When we
open we will continue the construction to expand what's on the
opening day menu," said Iger, who first scoped out the seven
square kilometre plot in 1999.
"We have plenty of space to do that and we believe we've got
willing partners ... We think we will probably do that sooner
rather than later."
Shanghai Disney could also help lure more consumers to its
hit films such as "Zootopia" and "Captain America: Civil War",
which are among the top grossing films in China this year.
Disney, though, is facing intense competition from homegrown
parks and domestic cartoon characters. Consumers also have an
ambivalent attitude to its products, with some being sceptical
about American values overriding Chinese traditions and culture.
Iger received a presidential welcome from Xi Jinping in May,
and Disney has been granted "special" trademark protection. But
China's main military newspaper has also warned that "Zootopia",
a story about a rabbit police officer in an animal city, was a
tool for spreading U.S. propaganda and ideals.
Furthermore, Disney will have to share the spoils with its
joint venture partner state-owned Shendi Group, which has a 57
percent stake - a concession agreed during lengthy negotiations.
Shendi is a consortium controlled by four large
government-owned companies: Shanghai Media Group; hotelier Jin
Jiang International, controlled by the city of Shanghai;
supermarket-to-department store operator Bailian Group, and
property developer Lujiazui Development Group.
(Additional reporting by Jiang Xihao, Anita Li and SHANGHAI
newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jacqueline Wong)